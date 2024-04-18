9 Places to Go Social Dancing Around DC

Find your groove and move your feet at one of these local social dance events. Whether you like to salsa or swing dance, here are some great options:

1. Boss

location_on Adams Morgan Daily

If you’re looking for a flexible dance schedule, Bossa may be the place for you—there’s different dance every day. You can visit the Adams Morgan bistro, lounge, and art gallery to shake your hips to the rhythms of live conga drums or DJ-spun Latin pop across the two-level dance floor (free+).

2. New Columbia Swing

location_on Columbia Heights Tuesdays

You don’t need a dance partner to find your groove at New Columbia Social, held at the Josephine Butler Parks Center. Once a week, there’s a drop-in swing dance lesson where new dancers can practice their Lindy Hop moves; then, they can show them off at the social dance, featuring live band and DJ nights (free for lesson, $10 for DJ nights, prices vary for band nights).

3. Cafe Citron

location_on Dupont Circle Wednesdays and Saturdays

Cafe Citron’s introductory dance class has been teaching salsa newbies the basics of the Latin two-step for a while now. You can prep your twirls and footwork at the restaurant’s Wednesday night lesson, followed by a practice run at the social dance ($15 food and beverage minimum for class entry).

4. Casta’s Rum Bar

location_on Dupont Circle Wednesdays

This free dance lesson comes with all-day happy hour deals. Once a week, salsa instructor Ricardo guides a dance class for all levels, beginners and experts alike, to practice Cuban-inspired routines (free).

5. Capital Blues

location_on Glen Echo Thursdays

Capital Blues hosts social dances, workshops, and classes to teach jazz-lovers the art of blues dancing—a slower alternative to swing. Once a week, instructors teach beginner dance lessons. After the class, live DJs open up the social dance floor with a mix of blues, swing, and soul ($8).

6. Sauf Haus

location_on Dupont Circle Thursdays

Make new friends, or a new dance buddy, at Sauf House’s Bachata night. Every Thursday, you can dance the night away on the patio with a live DJ, or join the hip-swaying fun in the Foosball room during the Bachata lesson and social dance (free).

7. Monumental Rhythms

location_on Downtown DC Select Sundays

Get moving outdoors at one of these downtown dance parties. On select Sundays, you and your friends can dance and mingle at Monumental Rhythm’s Latin meet-ups. Practice your salsa, Bachata, and other energy-filled choreography at picturesque Freedom Plaza or the Lincoln Memorial (free).

8. Chevy Chase Ballroom

location_on Chevy Chase Third Fridays

Chevy Chase Ballroom offers a full schedule of various dance classes, ranging from foxtrot to rumba. Once a month, the ballroom invites folks to discover the Argentine Tango and put their new steps into practice ($10).

9. DC Square Dance Collective

location_on Prince William County May 10-12

The DC Square Dance Collective throws pop-up dance events throughout the year where all ages and skill levels can come together to do-si-do. The next family-friendly social is Dare To Be Square DMV in collaboration with the Baltimore Square Dance at Prince William Forest Park. Dancers can learn clogging, listen to their favorite oldies, dine with friends, and more ($90+).

