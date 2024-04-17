5 Great Glamping Getaways a Short Drive From DC

Yoga and Beehives

River Mountain

Everett, Pennsylvania

Distance from DC: Two hours and 20 minutes

There are two options for tent slumberers at this glamping spot. Three yurts have clear panels on the domed roof so you can peer up at the night sky, far from light pollution. For additional privacy, three canvas tents are tucked under leafy branches. Both types of lodging have two queen beds, a campfire, a grill with outdoor seating, and access to shared bathrooms a short walk away. You don’t need to leave the 150-acre grounds for things to do: There are outdoor yoga platforms surrounded by trees, cedar soaking tubs filled with natural spring water, beehives and honey tastings, a fishing pond, and a hiking trail meandering among meadows and creeks.

Fireplaces and Private Baths

The Depot Lodge

Paint Bank, Virginia

Distance from DC: Four hours

Stepping into one of these three massive tents is like being transported to a comfy home with chandeliers, couches, and lounge chairs. Each cabana is outfitted with a king bed, television, fireplace, and outdoor shower, but the most coveted amenity is the private bathroom inside each. There are some differences between the tents: One has a wraparound porch, another has a private deck with chairs facing the pond, and the third has a bridge connecting to a smaller teepee with two twin beds for young campers.

River Adventures

Timberline Glamping Co.

Williamsburg, Virginia

Distance from DC: Two hours and 30 minutes

On the edge of Chickahominy Riverfront Park, this site has access to kayak rentals, a boat launch, and fishing in the river. Book a stay in one of six tents, all equipped with a fan and air conditioning. The spacious shelters are ideal for families or groups, with some housing a king bed plus two bunk beds. Outside each is a small porch hung with string lights and hammocks for hanging out in the trees. Cook alfresco on the fire ring; s’mores kits are available for $18.

Fun Extras

WV Glamping Domes

Alderson, West Virginia

Distance from DC: Four hours and 15 minutes

Five domed shelters in West Virginia’s Greenbrier Valley have clear roof panels for stargazing. Each dwelling has a smokeless fire pit and private bathroom; other perks may include an e-bike or golf cart to use during your stay or a heated king bed for chilly nights. Nearly all the domes have hot tubs that look onto scenic landscapes, and the sole structure without one has two claw-foot tubs for side-by-side relaxation. Larger groups can book a double dome structure that accommodates up to ten people. Each shelter is stocked with fresh farm eggs at the start of your visit, weather permitting. To explore the stream that runs through the property—and possibly spot swimming otters—kayak and paddleboard rentals are included.

Waterfalls and Wi-Fi

The Retreat at Crabtree Falls

Tyro, Virginia

Distance from DC: Three hours

Crabtree Falls is one of the tallest water­falls on the East Coast, and this glamping area is a two-minute drive from the moderate 2.7-mile hike. Four canvas tents fit up to two people each—ideal for a romantic retreat—with a bed, couch, and table. A nearby bathhouse is equipped with heated floors and private facilities. Settle into chairs on the terrace or gather around your tent’s smokeless fire pit to enjoy views of the idyllic brook. Unable to unplug fully? The shelters are also outfitted with electricity and wi-fi.

