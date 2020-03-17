DC Restaurants Will Soon Be Able to Offer Beer and Wine With Food Deliveries



The DC Council passed an emergency bill today to offer relief to a city that’s been ground to halt by the coronavirus crisis. Among the provisions that could aid restaurants and bars forced to shut down dine-in service: the ability to offer alcohol with food deliveries and takeout. The bill is awaiting the mayor’s approval, and the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration will roll out guidelines shortly after that.

The legislation would allow restaurants or bars to offer closed containers of beer or wine to-go as long as the beverages are accompanied by at least one prepared food item. While a draft of the bill also included spirits, only beer and wine are mentioned in the final version. Businesses will have to receive written authorization from ABRA before beginning takeout or delivery of alcohol.

Do growlers count as closed containers? How will businesses check IDs? How do they verify IDs if someone is wearing a face mask and doesn’t want to remove it? ABRA spokesperson Jared Powell says these are all among the questions they’re planning to answer in a forthcoming FAQ that will be posted on ABRA’s website and disseminated to restaurants and bars.

While Powell couldn’t speak to the exact timeline of the rollout, he says the agency is working with urgency given the change would have to happen fast to be meaningful.

“All agencies are trying to be responsive while trying to build the plane while flying,” says Powell. “We’re all working around the clock to provide these opportunities.”

While the ability to deliver alcohol is by no means a save-all, it could give restaurants at least some boost in an otherwise dire situation. Restaurant attorney Scott Rome, who works on many liquor license issues, notes that food margins in the industry are already thin, and alcohol sales are where many businesses make a big chunk of their money.

“It’s a band-aid on a big open wound, but it’s something,” says Rome.

We will update this post when we know more specifics.

