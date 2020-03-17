The Kennedy Center Now Plans to Remain Closed Through May 10



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday evening that it would cancel all performances and close its buildings to the public until May 10, not March 31 as it previously announced.

Staff will continue to report for basic business functions, the center said in a release.

Ticketholders will be able to exchange or be refunded, though the Kennedy Center asked patrons to consider donating their tickets instead. Such donations will be tax-deductible. You can handle your ticket transactions through this online form, by emailing [email protected] kennedy-center.org , or by phoning 202-416-8540.