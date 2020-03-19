Sweatpants That Aren’t Sloppy: How to Quarantine Without Hating Yourself

On day two of my social isolation—or was it day three, or four? Who the hell knows anymore?—I tried wearing jeans all day. I thought maybe it’d help me feel happier and more like myself. Instead, I just felt sad and uncomfortable. This is no time for zippers.
I’ve since devised a system, wherein some of my sweatpants are designated for nighttime use only, while other, nicer pairs are for “the office”—a.k.a. the dining room table-turned-coworking space that my husband and I now share.
However, having not adequately prepared for such a sweatpants-forward working environment, I sure wish I had more options. I wager you might, too. Herewith, 10 pairs of perfectly respectable, comfy pants in a range of price points, all of which can be shipped to your personal quarantine.
Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She has recently written about the decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia, and the brazen con of a local real-estate scion. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.