Sweatpants That Aren’t Sloppy: How to Quarantine Without Hating Yourself



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



On day two of my social isolation—or was it day three, or four? Who the hell knows anymore?—I tried wearing jeans all day. I thought maybe it’d help me feel happier and more like myself. Instead, I just felt sad and uncomfortable. This is no time for zippers.

I’ve since devised a system, wherein some of my sweatpants are designated for nighttime use only, while other, nicer pairs are for “the office”—a.k.a. the dining room table-turned-coworking space that my husband and I now share.

However, having not adequately prepared for such a sweatpants-forward working environment, I sure wish I had more options. I wager you might, too. Herewith, 10 pairs of perfectly respectable, comfy pants in a range of price points, all of which can be shipped to your personal quarantine.

Join the conversation!