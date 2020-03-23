What Counts as an “Essential Business” During the Coronavirus Crisis?



As more states close “nonessential” businesses as part of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, some confusion surrounds the definition of what is, in fact, “essential.” Individual states and districts are entitled to create their own rules and restrictions in regards to essential versus nonessential, but federal guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security provide a baseline. Maryland, which just announced the closure of all non-essential businesses, is following the federal guidelines.

Governor Larry Hogan noted that the state will keep open what’s considered “essential critical infrastructure” by federal standards. (He later clarified the list of essential businesses here.)

Per the federal memorandum, essential businesses include those in the sectors of:

healthcare/public health

law enforcement/public safety

food and agriculture (this includes restaurants serving carry out and food deliveries, as well as stores that sell pet food and animal feed, etc.)

energy

water and wastewater

transportation and logistics (this includes mass transit workers, auto repair shops, postal and shipping workers, and more)

public works

communications and information technology

other community-based government operations and essential functions

critical manufacturing

hazardous materials

financial services (bank and lending services, insurance companies, etc.)

chemical

defense industrial base

