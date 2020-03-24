

Many of us wake up these days with a pit in our stomachs and a creeping sensation that the world is ending. But the outlook appears to be far more positive at DC’s Trump International Hotel. A dispatch from “America’s living room” by director Mickael Damelincourt promises “a HUGE celebration in a few weeks.”

President Trump’s hotel tried to promote business as usual during the growing coronavirus health crisis, advertising discounted facials (with a free green or gold manicure!) at Ivanka Trump’s spa and serving the regular Wednesday night cheese buffet, albeit through protective plastic barriers, as recently as March 11. Now, the New York Times reports, the luxury property has less than 5 percent occupancy and is operating with what one union official called a “real skeleton staff.” As of this week, the spa, steakhouse, and bar, with its fancy spoon wines, are all closed.

Monday was the deadliest day thus far for victims in the United States with 100 deaths reported. The governors in Maryland and Virginia, along with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, have closed nonessential businesses, shuttered bars and restaurants for customers, and banned large gatherings. Trump, though, has chafed at the effect social distancing has had on the economy, including his properties, and hopes to loosen restrictions meant to slow its spread. A “HUGE celebration” in a few weeks would track with that goal.

