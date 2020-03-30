Call Your Mother Reopens for Takeout—and Offers Future Cut-the-Line Passes



One of the city’s more epic restaurant lines is the one that forms (well, formed) outside Park View bagel shop Call Your Mother every weekend morning. Now, for a cool $2000, you can cut that line for a full year. The deli, which temporarily closed in mid-March, has reopened with a limited menu—and several creative fundraising initiatives that’ll help support the operation through the months ahead.

For $1500, you can join Rihanna and have a bagel sandwich on the menu named for you (you get to create it, too). Get a month of challah on Fridays for $200. Learn to make bagels, empanadas, latte art, and pizza (the owners are also behind Timber Pizza Co. in Petworth) for various four-figure sums. All proceeds will go to the hourly workers in the company.

If your pockets aren’t that deep, you can still get takeout bagels, schmears, smoked fish, tote bags, and coffee for normal prices. No sandwiches for now—all the more reason to start working on your own.

