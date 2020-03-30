Virginia’s Governor Issues Stay at Home Order Until June 10



Virginia residents must stay at home under an executive order issued by Governor Ralph Northam on Monday. The order is effective immediately and lasts until June 10. There are exceptions: You’re allowed to leave your house to get food or beverages, to seek medical attention, or to exercise, as long as you observe social-distancing practices.

The order also says institutions of higher education must stop all in-person instruction, an apparent attempt to corral Liberty University’s ambition to remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

Violations of the law are class 1 misdemeanors, akin to reckless driving and normally drawing up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine, though Northam said at a press conference Monday that this is not a time when the state is looking to put people in jail.

Here’s the order:

