News

Virginia’s Governor Issues Stay at Home Order Until June 10

Written by
| Published on
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

Virginia residents must stay at home under an executive order issued by Governor Ralph Northam on Monday. The order is effective immediately and lasts until June 10. There are exceptions: You’re allowed to leave your house to get food or beverages, to seek medical attention, or to exercise, as long as you observe social-distancing practices.

The order also says institutions of higher education must stop all in-person instruction, an apparent attempt to corral Liberty University’s ambition to remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

Violations of the law are class 1 misdemeanors, akin to reckless driving and normally drawing up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine, though Northam said at a press conference Monday that this is not a time when the state is looking to put people in jail.

Here’s the order:

EO 55 Temporary Stay at Hom… by Washingtonian Magazine on Scribd

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day