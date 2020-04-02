Quarantine Cocktail: A Turmeric-Tinted Orange-Juice-and-Vodka Drink From Bourbon Steak

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
If cocktail hour is creeping earlier and earlier, start with this easy-drinking concoction from Sarah Rosner, head bartender at Georgetown’s Bourbon Steak.
Walk About
Makes 1
2 dashes orange bitters
1 pinch turmeric
1/2 ounce lemon juice
1/2 ounce honey (preferably raw)
1 ounce orange juice
2 ounces vodka (preferably Ketel One)
Soda water, as needed
Combine everything except for the soda water and mix well. Strain into a highball glass with ice and top with soda water.