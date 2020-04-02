Food

Quarantine Cocktail: A Turmeric-Tinted Orange-Juice-and-Vodka Drink From Bourbon Steak

We all need a little day brightening.

If cocktail hour is creeping earlier and earlier, start with this easy-drinking concoction from Sarah Rosner, head bartender at Georgetown’s Bourbon Steak. 

Walk About

Makes 1 

2 dashes orange bitters

1 pinch turmeric

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce honey (preferably raw)

1 ounce orange juice

2 ounces vodka (preferably Ketel One)

Soda water, as needed 

Combine everything except for the soda water and mix well. Strain into a highball glass with ice and top with soda water. 

More:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

