Quarantine Cocktail: A Turmeric-Tinted Orange-Juice-and-Vodka Drink From Bourbon Steak



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



If cocktail hour is creeping earlier and earlier, start with this easy-drinking concoction from Sarah Rosner, head bartender at Georgetown’s Bourbon Steak.

Walk About

Makes 1

2 dashes orange bitters

1 pinch turmeric

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce honey (preferably raw)

1 ounce orange juice

2 ounces vodka (preferably Ketel One)

Soda water, as needed

Combine everything except for the soda water and mix well. Strain into a highball glass with ice and top with soda water.

Join the conversation!