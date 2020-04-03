Food

5 DC Restaurant Brunch Dishes We Really Miss—Here Are the Recipes

How to make St. Anselm's biscuits, 2 Amys' green eggs, Le Diplomate's burger, and more.

Buttery biscuits from St. Anselm. Photograph by Scott Suchman

St. Anselm’s Buttermilk Biscuits
These ultra buttery biscuits from chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley aren’t just delicious for a morning meal—the dough freezes perfectly.

Spam Fried Rice. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Spam fried rice at Coconut Club. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Coconut Club’s Spam Fried Rice
A runny egg makes chef Adam Greenberg‘s Hawaiian-inspired dish a brunch favorite. And good news: you may have the ingredients knocking around your pantry.

2 Amy’s Deviled Eggs with Green Sauce
These deviled eggs have been a staple on 2 Amy’s menu as much as any pizza. Round them out with toast or a few slices of smoked salmon or prosciutto for a full brunch plate. The recipe makes more green sauce than you’ll need but it’s delicious with fish, chicken—pretty much anything.

Le Diplomate’s crave-inducing burger. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Le Diplomate’s Burger Américain
Le Dip’s melty patty is a great brunch burger. It’s a great anytime burger. It’s one of the restaurant dishes we miss most right now, but thankfully it’s not too hard to recreate.

Oatmeal souffle. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Pastry Chef Josh Short’s Oatmeal Soufflé
Talk about decadent: a soufflé for breakfast! And from the luxe Hay-Adams no less. But hey, no one’s going to judge you for a morning soufflé these days (or even wine).

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

