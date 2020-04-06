

About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



When events and gatherings were canceled in favor of social distancing, local caterers quickly began offering ready-to-serve, family-style dinners delivered to DMV homes. With Easter and Passover around the corner, they’re offering holiday-specific meals as well.

Offerings: Their Easter meal kit starts at $200 for two, and their Passover meal kit starts at $175 for two. Both holiday options also include an a la carte menu as well as florals for the table.

Delivery: Within the Beltway for a flat fee of $25; priced per mile outside of the Beltway. Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Orders must be placed by noon on the business day before. Gloved drivers drop off meals on your doorstep, and a notification is sent via text or phone call.

Offerings: Check out their a la carte Easter menu here, and their a la carte Passover menu here.

Delivery: No-contact delivery throughout the metropolitan DC area. Orders must be placed by noon the day before.

Offerings: The multi-course Easter meal includes dishes like classic glazed ham and potato gratin layered with gruyere and parmesan starting at $116. The Passover dinner includes chicken matzo ball soup, braised beef brisket, and more. Both meals come in two sizes, for up to 5 or up to 10 servings, and start at $116.

Delivery: Three DC-area locations operate out of Fairfax, College Park, and Columbia, and all offer no-contact delivery within 30 miles. Last-minute requests may be accommodated. Curbside pick-up is also available at their College Park location.

Offerings: See the full holiday a la carte menu here.

Delivery: Free delivery, including no-contact and/or gloved delivery, within 10 miles of their Bethesda address. Deliveries 10 to 30 miles from the office will require a $25 fee. Orders for Easter must be placed by Friday, April 10 at 5 PM. Orders for Passover must be placed by noon the day before pickup.

Offerings: Menus are updated every Tuesday and will include Easter and Passover options alongside ready-heat dishes and family meal kits.

Delivery: Available for pickup (no minimum order required) and delivery ($150 minimum).

Offerings: Contact hello@heirloomdc.com for holiday menus.

Delivery: Order by Saturday for no-contact delivery within 30 miles of Heirloom’s Falls Church location. Deliveries are made on Tuesday between 2 and 3 PM.

Join the conversation!