Where to Order Delicious Thanksgiving Takeout Around DC

Thanksgiving is our favorite food holiday—but just because you’re inviting friends and/or family over doesn’t mean you should be stuck in the kitchen. Here are restaurants offering full Thanksgiving dinners, a la carte menus, and globally inspired feasts.

Full Feasts

These restaurants are serving soup-to-nuts (or pie) Thanksgiving packages for groups, though you can often add on additional sides and sweets.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners

4053 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The group behind the Majestic, Ada’s on the River, and more are offering a whole feast to-go. The package includes a 20-to-22-pound turkey (serves up to 12) and sides for six like brioche stuffing, green bean almondine, mashed potatoes, a pie and more for $200 (a deal in our holiday books). You can also order additional sides and pies. Pickup is available from 10 AM to 5PM on November 23 and from 8 AM to noon on November 24.

Belga Cafe

514 Eighth St., SE

Chef Bart Vandaele caters to parties of all sizes, whether you’re in the Thanksgiving market for a whole turkey (serves 8-10), smaller stuffed turkey breast (serves 4-6), or a roasted chicken perfect for two. Whichever you choose, five additional sides, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry jam are included in the price ($105-$395). Make sure to take a look at possible additions, too. Pickup is available on November 24 from 10 AM to noon and orders can be placed here.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Andrew Markert’s Capitol Hill restaurant will be offering takeout meals for gatherings of two ($175), four ($325) and six ($475). The menu will feature a turkey breast roulade, sausage stuffing (available pork-free or gluten-free), roasted rainbow cauliflower, pumpkin cheesecake and much more. Orders can be placed here starting on November 3, and must be picked up from the restaurant. Pickup will happen on November 23.

Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This Georgetown steakhouse is offering a classy lineup of Thanksgiving classics to-go. The package $395 (serves four to six) includes a 15-to-20-pound turkey, gravy, stuffing whipped potatoes, truffle mac and cheese, a fall salad, and more. Pickup is available from 11 AM to 2 PM on November 24 and you can place your order here.

Chef Matt Baker at Home

1201 K St., NW

Gravitas and Baker’s Daughter chef Matt Baker offers a variety of Thanksgiving packages—all available for pickup or delivery through Tock. The classic meal (serves four to six for $240) comes with the works: turkey and gravy, a soup or a salad, two sides and a bread. If you’ve got more mouths to feed, opt for the family package (serves six to eight for $405) or the baller package (serves eight to twelve for $600).

The Duck and the Peach

300 Seventh St., SE

Bring home a turkey roulade and tons of chef-y sides from Hollis Silverman’s New American restaurant in Capitol Hill. Get the whole feast for $300 (serves four) or opt for a la carte sides like cranberry bread, brioche stuffing, and a harvest salad served with pomegranate and acorn squash. Pickup is on November 23 and you can place your order here.

Due South

301 Water St., SE

This Navy Yard barbecue spot is turning out smoked turkey breast and southern sides like cornbread leek stuffing, pumpkin bread pudding cups, and more for their to-go packages. The small package (serves two to four) costs $150 and a large package (serves six to eight) costs $250. Orders can be placed by calling 202-660-2165. Pickup is available from 2 to 4 PM and 5 to 7 PM on November 23 and from 10 AM to noon on November 24.

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Road., NW & 4856 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

It’s Fedsgiving time at Rob Sonderman’s barbecue operations in Adams Morgan and Bethesda. Packages for $175 (serves four to six) include half a smoked turkey, gravy, cranberry barbecue sauce, four different ‘cue-style sides, and a dessert. Another option $295 (serves eight to ten) gets you a whole turkey, more sides and an extra dessert. Orders–along with pickup time–can be placed through Tock.

Money Muscle BBQ Silver Spring

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Not into traditional roast turkey? This barbecue spot has your Thanksgiving covered. The $195 meal (serves four) comes with the option of seared salmon, smoked prime rib (plus $50), or fried or smoked turkey. Pickup is from 3 to 6 PM on November 23 and you can order here.

Rose’s at Home

721 Eighth St., SE

Bring some Michelin-starred expertise to the Thanksgiving table courtesy of Rose’s Luxury chef Aaron Silverman. His carryout feast features a lemon-pepper brined and roasted turkey breast, confit thighs and legs, a charred brussels sprout caesar salad, mushroom cornbread stuffing, and more. The meals are available for $250 (serves two to four) and $490 (serves six to eight). Orders for pickup or delivery can be placed on Tock.

Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St., NW

This modern comfort food spot run by Ana and David Deshaies in Shaw will be serving takeout feasts for groups as small as two ($90) and as large as 10 ($450). Menu highlights include a butternut squash velouté, roasted turkey, mushroom-sage stuffing, and pumpkin pie served with whipped mascarpone. Pickup will be available on November 22 and 23 along with reheating instructions. Place your order and schedule your pickup time here.

A la carte turkey, sides, pies, and more

These restaurants offer a la carte options—perfect for Friendsgiving or potluck-style gatherings—though some also make full packages to-go.

Elle

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Everything the Mount Pleasant restaurant and bakery is offering for Thanksgiving is portioned for smaller groups or those looking to add to a potluck-style dinner. Patrons can pickup a pound of herb-crusted turkey, baked mac and cheese, and a variety of homemade pies, sides, and toppings. Scroll through the menu options and order here. Pickup is on November 23 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

Founding Farmers restaurants always go big—and it’s no different with their holiday menu, which includes options for complete Thanksgiving dinners, “leftover kits,” brunch for the next day, a la carte sides, and more. Full dinners for four include options beyond turkey, including herb-crusted prime rib ($220), honey-glazed ham ($150), or “veggie loaf” ($150)—plus sides and dressings. Pickup will be available on November 23 at various locations, and you can place your order here.

Harvey’s Falls Church

513 West Broad St., Falls Church

If you’ve got your centerpiece in place, Harvey’s can cover everything else. In addition to cornbread and sage sausage stuffing and garlic scallion mashed potatoes, they’re offering poultry brine kits, stocks, and wines that can help make life easier in the kitchen. Orders can be sent to thomas@harveysva.com and pick up is from 9 AM to noon on November 24.

Mount Vernon Inn Restaurant

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon

What’s more celebratory than getting a Thanksgiving meal prepared on George Washington’s historic estate? The restaurant is offering Thanksgiving takeout packages that include uncooked turkeys (or you can have them roasted for $25) or ready-bake ham, plus sides, pies, and dressings. They come in two sizes: $180 (serves four to six) or $290 (serves eight to ten). Place your order here and pick it up on November 23 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

Choices abound at the catering division of Neighborhood Restaurant Group. Pick up a whole Thanksgiving dinner for two ($95) or six ($225), or order a selection of ready-to-go appetizers, sides, and pies. Shoppers can also order turkeys a la carte. And why not add on your Thanksgiving wine as well? Orders can be placed here.

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Avenue, Mt. Rainier, Maryland

Chef Jesse Miller is offering an array of indulgent sides for guests to bring home from his popular New American restaurant—including vegetarian and vegan options. Look for biscuits (vegan and regular), pork-braised collard greens, bone marrow mac n’ cheese, sweet potato curry mash, and more. And if you’re not into turkey, a smoked brisket is a good way to go ($80 serves 4 to 6). Orders can be placed here through November 20.

Silver and Sons

11910 Parklawn Dr., Unit O, Rockville

The popular Mediterranean-American barbecue food truck is offering a family meal featuring a 10-to-12-pound turkey with all the essential fixings like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetable and cranberry sauce for $340 (serves 8). Additionally, you can add mains, sides, and desserts a la carte—including vegetarian items like a mushroom moussaka. Orders can be placed here.

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N. Highland St., Arlington

This Arlington barbecue joint is letting customers pick and choose from an extensive Thanksgiving list of mains and sides. Bring home a smoked turkey ($135) or a prime rib ($200) along with smoked sausage stuffing, duck fat roasted potatoes, and a pecan pie. Pickup is on November 23 from Noon to 8 PM and on November 24 from 8 AM to 1 PM. Place your order here.

Global Spins on Thanksgiving Classics

These restaurants go beyond the traditional roast turkey with flavors from Vietnam, Italy, Lebanon, and beyond.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW

Chef Amy Brandwein’s Italian restaurant and market at CityCenterDC is offering an a la carte menu to-go. Guests can pick two birds; choose a whole raw chicken, which comes trussed and oven-ready with a pan (serves two for $27) or an 8 to 10 pound organic raw, cider-brined turkey and comes oven-ready with a pan, twine, and cooking instructions ($9 per pound). Add on appetizer platters with cheeses and salumi, and ready-heat sides such as parmesan mashed potatoes or Joan Nathan’s pappardelle kugel. Orders can be placed here by November 18.

Lebanese Taverna

Multiple Locations in DC, MD, and VA

The contemporary Lebanese restaurant group serves an a la carte holiday menu featuring turkey or prime rib served over a bed of aromatic rice. After you pick a main, choose from a selection of traditional American or Lebanese Thanksgiving sides. Pickup is on Wednesday from 2 to 7 PM and you can order your meal here.

Moon Rabbit

801 Wharf St., SW

Chef Kevin Tien’s modern Vietnamese restaurant is offering an Asian-American twist on Thanksgiving classics. His menu–which will be available for carryout or dine-in—includes a 10-pound “Peking turkey,” scallion biscuits, fried brussels sprouts, and a sweet potato pie amped up with curry spices. The menu costs $250 (serves four to six) and pickup is from noon to 1:30 PM on November 24. Place your order here.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

The wood-fired Italian restaurant in Navy Yard offers a three course, $130 dinner for two on Thanksgiving. The holiday menu blends American classics like turkey and mashed potatoes with vegetable lasagna and prosciutto-and-mortadella meatballs. Diners can pre-order the meal here.

RPM Italian

650 K St., NW

Mt. Vernon Triangle’s modern Italian eatery is putting their own spin on Thanksgiving dishes. Expect classics like turkey breast and stuffing served alongside baked cacio e pepe and spicy broccolini. The menu costs $145 for two and $290 for four. Order your meal here and pick it up on November 23 between noon to 5:30 PM.

Rumi’s Kitchen

640 L St., NW

Leave the turkey behind this year, courtesy of Mt. Vernon Triangle’s Persian kitchen, and order a feast that swaps in a whole roasted lamb shoulder accompanied by pickled vegetables, yogurt, and green chili chutney (serves eight to ten). The meal costs $350 and can be ordered here. Pickup is on November 23 from 11:30 AM to 9 PM.