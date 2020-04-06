Four Home Projects You Can Tackle While Social Distancing



Hit the Wall

If you’ve spent a lot of your time at home staring at the walls and thought, I should do some painting, you’re in luck. You don’t even have to venture to a paint store: Two online companies, Backdrop and Clare, will ship you paint and any supplies you need.

For those who’d rather perk up those walls pop with vibrant wallpaper, DC designer Kate Zaremba ships her brightly hued papers via katezarembacompany.com. Plus, customers can Instagram or e-mail Zaremba to get paper-hanging advice and tutorials for free.

Frame by Mail

Once you’ve spruced up those walls, you’ll need something to hang on them. At Framebridge, a homegrown company, you can upload a photograph and have it custom-framed and shipped to you.

Virtual Interior Design

Perhaps you’d like to redecorate beyond the walls. Two design services, Havenly and Modsy, offer online interior design. You send images of a room and are paired with a designer. Packages are as little as $79 on Havenly, $89 on Modsy.

Tidy Up, With Help

After weeks at home, you may have already cleaned your closets or weeded through clutter in your basement. But perhaps you couldn’t part with that collection of old T-shirts or the love notes from your ex. You may need someone to hold your hand—from afar, of course.

Several local consultants trained in the “KonMari” decluttering method espoused by Marie Kondo, author of the wildly successful book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, are offering virtual sessions. Jenny Albertini of Declutter DC charges $115 for a 60-minute Zoom video session, with post-session advice. Christina Bond of Creating Space DC charges $85 for a one-hour Zoom chat, with follow-up communication.

