Mayor Bowser Wants Washingtonians To Clap For Healthcare Workers at 8 PM

On Twitter, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser put out a call for DC residents to applaud for healthcare workers at 8 p.m. tonight in honor of World Health Day.

“From your window/Wherever you are/Let them hear you,” Bowser tweeted.

DC, at 8 p.m. tonight, let's show our gratitude by giving our health workers a 👏🏽. From your window 👏🏽

Wherever you are 👏🏽

Let them hear you 👏🏽#WorldHealthDay https://t.co/1pzBXOoQO5 — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) April 7, 2020

DC will join cities across the globe that are putting their hands together to applaud the heroes of the COVID-19 crisis. What started as a smattering of praise in West Palm Beach, Florida, has become a citywide nightly ritual. Manhattan residents could be heard whooping and hollering in late March. Citizens in European cities have been singing from their balconies to show their love.

These coordinated rounds of applause are just one of the ways people have shown their love and support for healthcare workers while social distancing. In addition to social media banners and callouts, many businesses and individuals have coordinated efforts to get masks to frontline workers, either through donations or by making them at home.

