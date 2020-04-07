News

Mayor Bowser Wants Washingtonians To Clap For Healthcare Workers at 8 PM

Stop what you're doing, throw open your windows, and show some love to frontline healthcare heroes

Written by
| Published on
Coronavirus 2020

On Twitter, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser put out a call for DC residents to applaud for healthcare workers at 8 p.m. tonight in honor of World Health Day.

“From your window/Wherever you are/Let them hear you,” Bowser tweeted.

DC will join cities across the globe that are putting their hands together to applaud the heroes of the COVID-19 crisis. What started as a smattering of praise in West Palm Beach, Florida, has become a citywide nightly ritual. Manhattan residents could be heard whooping and hollering in late March. Citizens in European cities have been singing from their balconies to show their love.

These coordinated rounds of applause are just one of the ways people have shown their love and support for healthcare workers while social distancing. In addition to social media banners and callouts, many businesses and individuals have coordinated efforts to get masks to frontline workers, either through donations or by making them at home.

 

Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

