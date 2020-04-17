Awesome Restaurant and Bar Merch to Show Your DC Love

About Coronavirus 2020
Wearing restaurant merch is like donning a band t-shirt—an artful way to show your fandom. But as the hospitality industry struggles amid the health and economic crisis, buying swag is also a way to support local businesses and their staff (there’s even a new line of industry quarantine clothing that helps workers). Check out these cool designs from bars and restaurants around DC.
Call Your Mother
The “Jew-ish” deli’s baseball tee celebrates our favorite quarantine comfort; $20.
Izakaya Seki
Izakaya co-owner Cizuka Seki’s whimsical, hand-drawn menus are turned into wearable art; $20
Bad Saint
The Filipino restaurant’s geometric logo jazzes up a utilitarian denim tote; $25.
Daikaya
The online shop features ramen and fried chicken merch, like this cotton beanie; $17.
Elle
You can baguette this cool graphic t-shirt from the bakery and cafe; $17
Heist
The robbery-themed Dupont Circle nightclub is shipping fabric masks for your next grocery run; $15.
Lucky Buns
Burger chef Alex McCoy has a hat for when you’ve got buns on the mind; $35.
Ivy and Coney
This quirky homage to Chicago hot dogs comes in seven different colors; $20.
Reveler’s Hour and Tail Up Goat
Rep the pasta-and-wine joint with a minimalist graphic t-shirt. $33.
District Taco
It’s always taco time when you’re wearing these socks; $12.
Maxwell Park
The wine bar’s fun and funky themes are displayed on monthly t-shirts, available at the back of their takeout wine menu; $20 each.