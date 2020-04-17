Awesome Restaurant and Bar Merch to Show Your DC Love



Wearing restaurant merch is like donning a band t-shirt—an artful way to show your fandom. But as the hospitality industry struggles amid the health and economic crisis, buying swag is also a way to support local businesses and their staff (there’s even a new line of industry quarantine clothing that helps workers). Check out these cool designs from bars and restaurants around DC.

The “Jew-ish” deli’s baseball tee celebrates our favorite quarantine comfort; $20.

Izakaya co-owner Cizuka Seki’s whimsical, hand-drawn menus are turned into wearable art; $20

The Filipino restaurant’s geometric logo jazzes up a utilitarian denim tote; $25.

The online shop features ramen and fried chicken merch, like this cotton beanie; $17.

You can baguette this cool graphic t-shirt from the bakery and cafe; $17

The robbery-themed Dupont Circle nightclub is shipping fabric masks for your next grocery run; $15.

Burger chef Alex McCoy has a hat for when you’ve got buns on the mind; $35.

This quirky homage to Chicago hot dogs comes in seven different colors; $20.

Rep the pasta-and-wine joint with a minimalist graphic t-shirt. $33.

It’s always taco time when you’re wearing these socks; $12.

The wine bar’s fun and funky themes are displayed on monthly t-shirts, available at the back of their takeout wine menu; $20 each.

