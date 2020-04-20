Home. More important than ever before, it’s a feeling of warmth, safety, and the promise of enjoyment for years to come. Steps to Spring Valley and Friendship Heights, envision your life in this sprawling, expanded Bethesda colonial.

Take the 3D tour to experience life in this 6 BR stunner:

Welcome to 5327 Falmouth Road, Bethesda, MD. Expanded with tranquil touches like an inviting screened-in porch with cathedral ceiling, this 6,800 s.f. home sprawls over four finished levels and spills out into one of the largest most welcoming backyard areas found in Spring Hill. Learn more about the neighborhood here.

Why not move right into this six-bedroom, expanded home in time to catch fireflies in the 16,500+ s.f. Lot.

The main floor impresses with formal living room, dramatic dining room, bright study, chef’s kitchen, breakfast room, two pantries, and a massive family room with a stone fireplace.

On the second floor, the opulent owner’s suite offers a spacious escape: window-encased sitting room, walk-in closet, and a sumptuous spa-like bath. Three graciously sized bedrooms, two full baths, and a magazine-worthy laundry with a wall of closets finish the second level. The third floor boasts two additional bedrooms, another full bath, and ample storage.

The expanded lower level is anchored by an elegant den with a fireplace, panel-lined game room, comfortable recreation room, exercise room, workbench, utility, mudroom, and access to the professionally customized two-car garage. All on a professionally landscaped 16,560 s.f. lot just steps to D.C.

5327 Falmouth Road, Bethesda, MD

$2,595,000

Lot Space: 0.38 AC / 16,560 SF

6 BED / 5.5 BATH

Access the full listing HERE.

Listing agent:

Dana Rice, Realtor MD & DC

Dana Rice Group of Compass Real Estate

5471 Wisconsin Ave, Suite 300

Chevy Chase MD 20815

M: 202-669-6908

O: 301-298-1001

dana.rice@compass.com

danaricegroup.com

IG: @danaricegroup

Facebook: facebook.com/realtordanarice





Spring Hill / Westmoreland Hills Neighborhood

Since 1935, Spring Hill has been considered a coveted, historic section of the popular Westmoreland Hills neighborhood. Spring Hill is an elegant section of Westmoreland Hills, with its stately brick homes, and grand trees, where winding quiet roads continue to delight residents. Neighbors are known for having a friendly public spirit that constitutes a real community. Westmoreland Hills is listed as one of “Great Neighborhoods,” by many publications. Spring Hill is the epitome of small-town charm with city convenience.

Located between Westmoreland Circle and Little Falls Parkway, on both sides of Massachusetts Avenue, neighbors have the option of quick access to downtown Bethesda, strolling down to Millie’s to meet friends for a bite, or visiting the Spring Valley shopping area for necessities. Convenience abounds here where neighbors can enter the Capital Crescent Trail for recreation and be close to major transportation routes. Exceptional schools: Westbrook / Westland / B-CC serve the area. Spring Hill residents have worked together to preserve a pleasant and safe residential environment as they maintain a consistent and caring love of their homes and community.

Decade after decade residents have held Fourth of July and Halloween parades, and other inviting neighborhood events. Westmoreland Hills Park serves as the social center, including “The Little House” clubhouse, playground, tot-lots, tennis basketball courts, trails and fields. And each May, Westbrook School hosts the annual carnival, with over 1,500+ neighbors typically in attendance. A vibrant community, Westbrook Elementary school is just blocks from most homes, and offers a convenient meeting point for local events and gatherings.

Refined, elegant, friendly, and convenient, it’s a neighborhood for the ages.