PHOTOS: The Dystopian Beauty of Grocery Stores in the Age of Quarantine

As the coronavirus crisis continues,
Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages is capturing images of daily life in the District, including DC-area grocery stores.
Shoppers entering and exiting Eastern Market are greeted by staff members and cleaning crews working diligently to keep the market open, April 9, Washington, DC.
Shoppers are reminded to maintain social distance regulations of a minimum six feet while shopping for produce, April 9, Eastern Market, Washington, DC.
Shoppers ordering and checking out at the deli through plexiglas and a safe distance, April 9, Eastern Market, Washington, DC.
Cashiers checking out customers wearing homemade masks, April 9, Eastern Market, Washington, DC.
Customers wait to place orders and check out while maintaining a safe distance, April 9, Eastern Market, Washington, DC.
At the cheese counter in Eastern Market, April 9, Washington, DC.
Shoppers search for items among empty shelves, April 10, P Street Whole Foods, Washington, DC.
Shoppers in line and leaving the grocery, April 15, Panam supermarket on 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC.
A shopper at Walmart on Georgia Avenue, NW, April 20, Washington, DC.
Cleaning the carts at the Whole Foods on P Street, NW, April 21, Washington, DC.
A shopper at the Safeway on Columbia Road, NW, April 21, Washington, DC.
A shopper at Target in Columbia Heights, April 16, Washington, DC.
Shoppers at the Safeway on Columbia Road, NW, review oranges for purchase, April 21, Washington, DC.
A shopper at Target in Columbia Heights wears a face shield while reviewing his shopping list, April 21, Washington, DC.
A shopper at Target in Columbia Heights purchasing Pine Sol and other cleaning products, April 21, Washington, DC.
Employees at Giant wipes down carts with disinfectant in Columbia Heights, April 21, Washington, DC.
A scene at the Giant in Columbia Heights, April 21, Washington, DC.
A DC cop reviews PPE of customers coming in and out at the Giant in Columbia Heights, April 21, Washington, DC.
Outside the Columbia Heights Target, April 21, Washington, DC.
Argyle Market in Mount Pleasant, April 21, Washington, DC.
Shoppers stocking up on essentials at Argyle Market in Mount Pleasant, April 21, Washington, DC.
Shoppers check out through plexiglas at Argyle Market in Mount Pleasant, April 21, Washington, DC.
Join the conversation!
Share