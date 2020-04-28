The Annual Georgetown French Market Is Going Virtual This Year



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The annual Georgetown French Market, an open-air shopping event hosted by a stretch of businesses near Book Hill Park on Wisconsin Avenue, was supposed to celebrate its 17th year IRL this spring. Until, of course, the pandemic happened.

Now the market will be hosted virtually from May 1 to 8, with a portion of the event’s sales going to Martha’s Table and the Christ Child Society’s Opportunity Shop, who will use them for their Covid-19 relief efforts.

More than 15 local small businesses will participate in the online market, and some have pivoted their services to fit the current environment. Take, for example, Carine’s Bridal, which is selling face masks and will donate a mask to a frontline worker for each one purchased. The beauty bar Own Your Wonder is now offering online Sip ‘n’ Glow makeup tutorials for groups or individuals, and the Opportunity Shop’s appraiser can do an informal assessment of your items virtually.

And even if you don’t want to shop, you can still tune in to the multi-day event for events like a May 6 music class hosted by Tunes 4 Tots and story time hosted by Little Birdies Boutique, as well as an online French baking demonstration.

Join the conversation!