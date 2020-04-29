A Boozy Breakfast Sandwich Pop-Up Comes to Shaw

Takeout and delivery has proliferated over the last month, but daily breakfast options are still pretty sparse. Which is why HalfSmoke general manager Michelle Andrade created Butter Me Up. The melty breakfast sandwich pop-up launches out of the Shaw restaurant on Friday, May 8* with an eclectic menu of egg ‘wiches, coffee drinks, mimosas, and bloodies. It’ll be open for takeout and delivery daily from 8 AM to 3 PM.

The menu collaborates with other DC businesses like Gordy’s Pickle Jar, Panorama Bakery, Logan’s Sausage, and Büna Coffeehouse. There’re plenty of vegetarian items—we have our eye on the “Staycation” with organic soft-scrambled eggs, chives, smoked cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, and sriracha mayo. Meatier options include a maple-bacon egg n’ cheese or a crispy chicken sandwich with eggs, caramelized onions, pickles, cheddar, and spicy mayo ($7 to $10). In addition to coffee and tea you can get started early with fresh fruit mimosas ($6 each) or a house bloody ($8).

The pop-up is virtual for now with carryout through HalfSmoke or free delivery within a 1 mile radius (there’s also delivery further afield via third party services). Andrade eventually hopes to open a brick-and-mortar version in Shaw.

Butter Me Up joins a growing cast of sandwich pop-ups that have cropped up in the health crisis, including Soleado chicken sandwiches at Seven Reasons; chef Matt Crowley‘s pop-up at Room 11; and Get a Hero Be a Hero from the Columbia Room team.

*The opening was postponed from May 1 after this story was published.

