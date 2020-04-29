New Coronavirus Cases Up in Washington Area, but Still Below Recent Highs



The Washington region reported 1,048 new Covid-19 infections going into Wednesday, an increase over the prior two days but still below the record daily highs reached this past weekend.

Northern Virginia reported 487 new cases—its largest daily tally of the pandemic.

This increase, however, was moderated by figures coming out of suburban Maryland, where the number of confirmed new cases fell by 28 percent, to 459, from the previous day.





All told, the DMV region’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 24,261 going into Wednesday, according to data pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)





To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the region, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

