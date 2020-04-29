While planning for retirement, it is important to also think about personal wellbeing. Many seniors experience hearing loss and can benefit significantly from a hearing device. But if you’re thinking about trying one, there are several important things to take into account. Hearing Associates of NOVA audiologist Dr. Gina Crovato, who specializes in high-end digital hearing aid technology, shares some aspects to consider:

Look For Accessories

Hearing aids come with all sorts of bells and whistles these days. According to Dr. Crovato, new features include remote controls, television streamers, microphones to enhance speech understanding, and more.

Consider a Charger

Tiny hearing aid batteries need to be changed often and go dead without a lot of advance warning. Say goodbye to battery blues and look for a device that can plug into a charger.

Connect With Your Tech

Some hearing aids allow you to listen to audiobooks or stream music on your device. Ask about apps that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet and synced with your hearing aid. You can even receive phone calls directly with some devices.

