Margaritas on the Move: Where to Get Cinco de Mayo Takeout and Delivery

In lieu of parties and happy hours you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with delicious takeout and delivery from these restaurants.

3704 14th St., NW

The coastal Mexican restaurant from sibling team Alfredo and Jessica Solis reopened today in Columbia Heights—just in time for Cinco de Mayo. There’re no menu gimmicks, just the regular delicious seafood dishes, tacos, and mole. Our move: wash down jalapeno-buttered lobster and ceviche with guava or prickly pear margaritas. Takeout only.

3207 Grace St., NW; 615 I St., NW

The “farm-to-taco” shop tops gluten-free tortillas with a rainbow of vegetables: smoky collard greens, sweet potato hash, and beets layered with cilantro-lime yogurt. On Tuesday and Thursday, the restaurant also offers black bean or mushroom enchiladas, taco boxes, and margarita pitchers (must order the day before by 5 PM). Delivery and takeout.

7056 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

There are plenty of plant-based options alongside meaty ones at the Takoma Park cantina. Think cheesy, mushroom-stuffed quesadillas or a $60 build-your-own taco kit that can be made with vegan fixings like chopped cactus. Takeout margaritas like pineapple-parsley-mint can be made with tequila or mezcal. Delivery and takeout.

El Sol 1227 11th St., NW The Solis’ Logan Circle spot is a perennial favorite for traditional Mexican dishes like tacos, mole, torta sandwiches, and fresh masa sopes. The full menu is available online for pickup (note the Vienna location is temporarily closed). Delivery and takeout. El Techo and Rito Loco and 606 Florida Ave., NW The taco truck turned shop and rooftop bar are reopening on May 2 to sling tacos and jugs of margaritas. Pick a filling—options include fried avocado, smoked brisket, and carnitas with tangy pineapple slaw—to roll into a burrito, load on a taco, or scoop into a bowl. Delivery and takeout.

1250 9th St., NW

Shaw’s Oaxacan restaurant is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with $39 DIY taco kits. Choose between pork carnitas and fried cauliflower paired with fixings like salsa verde and guacamole. Oaxacan dishes are also available a la carte along with to-go margaritas, mojitos, and mezcal. Delivery and takeout.

1606 20th St., NW; 1221 Van St., SE

The twin cantinas are thinking inside the box—specifically their $55 “Cinco in a box” for two. Pretend you’re at happy hour, sipping margaritas and Corona while grazing on salsa and guacamole. Tacos come with fillings for both steak-lovers and vegetarians alike. Delivery and takeout.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW

Roberto Santibañez‘ waterfront restaurant is offering a la carte modern Mexican fare and all the trimmings for a Cinco de Mayo spread at home. The $95 box features chicken, steak, and carnitas tacos, salsa, sides, and a pitcher of margaritas. You can also stock up on protective gear with gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer made in DC by Cotton and Reed. Delivery and takeout. 98 District Sq., SW‘ waterfront restaurant is offering a la carte modern Mexican fare and all the trimmings for a Cinco de Mayo spread at home. The $95 box features chicken, steak, and carnitas tacos, salsa, sides, and a pitcher of margaritas. You can also stock up on protective gear with gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer made in DC by Cotton and Reed. Delivery and takeout.

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

This new pop-up market offering prepared food and grocery items (yes, they’re stocked on toilet paper) is a collaboration between former Oyamel chef Christian Irabién and the team behind Buck’s and Comet Ping Pong. Order a taco platter and add unexpected sides like cucumbers sprinkled with tangy tajin, verdant pico de gallo, and mezcal negronis mixed with DC’s Capitoline vermouth. Delivery and takeout.

Neighborhood Provisions

Get a preview of Nate Anda‘s taco shop at the Roost food hall with a taco kit from NRG’s online marketplace. The $36 set (delivered on Cinco de Mayo) includes house-made flour tortillas and smoked pork carnitas along with accouterments like “atomic” cheese whiz and pickled onions. Bottled margarita mix is also available spirit-free. Delivery and takeout. Republic Cantina

43 N St., NW

The Tex-Mex kitchen is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with three different take-home boxes. Choose your own adventure: Cook sizzling fajitas, dip chips in the signature queso, or throw back a pico shot before you mix some margaritas. Delivery and takeout. Seco 828 Upshur St., NW Petworth’s Pom Pom has transformed into a wine shop during quarantine. For Cinco de Mayo you can order margarita boxes and taco kits for $80 each, or combine the two for $150. The margarita set comes with three recipes and all the ingredients needed to make them. For DIY kitchen activities, the taco toolbox is filled with ingredients like a whole chicken, avocados for make-your-own guac, and Seco’s signature taco seasoning. Delivery and takeout.

Shilling Canning Company 60 Water St., SE The Navy Yard restaurant typically prepares Mid-Atlantic fare, but chef Reid Shilling is applying the same local sourcing to a four-course, family-style Cinco de Mayo meal ($45 per person). Think local rockfish tacos and sweet potato tamales. Delivery and takeout.

Penn Quarter, Springfield, Vienna, Falls Church, Fairfax

Victor Albisu‘s taco joint crafts creative tacos (think bulgogi beef or octopus) as well as more traditional Mexican street fare and all-day breakfast. For a feast to feed four ($70), order the Cinco De Mayo special with taco provisions and margaritas. The restaurant is also offering their grapefruit-vanilla margarita mix for carryout—just add tequila and triple sec. Delivery and takeout.

Tacos, Tortas, Tequila

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The taco-and-torta shop is offering a $36 feast for two. Pick your protein, sides, and dessert—either churros or tres leches. Smoked brisket tortas and yuca fries are also available a la carte, as well as spicy jalapeno margaritas. Delivery and takeout. 8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., ArlingtonThe taco-and-torta shop is offering a $36 feast for two. Pick your protein, sides, and dessert—either churros or tres leches. Smoked brisket tortas and yuca fries are also available a la carte, as well as spicy jalapeno margaritas. Delivery and takeout. Taqueria Del Barrio

821 Upshur St., NW

Anna Bran-Leis‘ Petworth restaurant reopens on Cinco De Mayo with beer-battered shrimp tacos, savory buffalo-chicken empanadas, and salsa-topped chimichangas. Add on pitchers of margaritas or build-your-own taco kits for two ($25) and four ($45). Delivery and takeout. Taqueria Habanero 3710 14th St NW; 8145 Baltimore Ave., College Park

The colorful taquerias freshly press corn tortillas for street tacos topped with spicy chorizo and barbacoa goat. Order cocktails, cold Mexican beer, and refreshing aguas frescas from the Columbia Heights and College Park locations. Delivery and takeout. Tico

1926 14th St., NW

Play bartender with a set of the margarita essentials (price varies by tequila brand) and fruity housemade syrups, available from May 2 to May 5. The 14th Street restaurant is also offering margaritas by the pouch or the jug on Cinco De Mayo to pair with guacamole, fajita kits, and baja-style fish tacos. Delivery and takeout. Urbano 116

116 King St., Alexandria 116 King St., Alexandria Mexico City chef Alam Méndez Florián stuffs Oaxacan-corn tortillas with crispy chicharron,s chili-spiked lamb, and pepperjack cheese. Margaritas are available in three sizes, whether you’re sipping a single serving or looking for something larger. The chef is also putting together a taco feast for four ($38) or six ($58). Delivery and takeout.

Join the conversation!