The weekend’s lovely weather prompted plenty of questionable social distancing as stir-crazy Washingtonians ventured outside to hotspots like 14th Street and the National Mall. But it was all just a prelude to the mega-event of Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday combined. Across the region, people swarmed Mexican restaurants for takeout tacos and margaritas. Some lines did a better job maintaining a healthy distance than others, but police were deployed to help manage and disperse crowds at some establishments. Take a look:

Cinco de Mayo in front of the Cactus Cantina, really need to provide more order and space for people to pick up their food immediately 👀 pic.twitter.com/D37uWKU8aY — Ryan Keefe (@weeseandbeyond) May 5, 2020

Lauriel Plaza has lines a block long in both directions. 3 police vehicles to manage the crowd. pic.twitter.com/i0quRwcQVh — camilo arbelaez (@camiloarbelaez) May 6, 2020

@ARLnowDOTcom my coworker just sent this to me in Shirlington pic.twitter.com/3lUzld6wtH — Doris (@yungsusbae) May 5, 2020

Well I found everyone in Montgomery County… they’re at Uncle Julio’s at Rio trying to get tacos for #TacoTuesday and #CincoDeMayo but orders are 45 mins behind! @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/qcLWeT3lbl — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) May 5, 2020

Sol on H Street at 6PM pic.twitter.com/2DbsCmjKJp — Capitol Lounge (@CapLounge) May 6, 2020

El Sol at 7 pic.twitter.com/vEdDmXEqA7 — DC Sport (@thedcsport) May 6, 2020

Me, and half of DC are in a socially distant line down the block for @tacocitydc tonight. 🌮 pic.twitter.com/wx2yqgVCLX — Rachel Clement (@RachelEClement) May 5, 2020

Buena Vida in Silver Spring around 7:10pm this eve. Social distancing seemed a bit better than photo shows. (I got some delicious Burmese at Mandalay…because really, one does not need to wait for tacos on a random day of the year 🙄) pic.twitter.com/flyU3uvp7b — Joy Sims (@JoySims) May 6, 2020

the current situation at Surfside in Dupont 😬 pic.twitter.com/FKxRa0dNqj — Mary Tablante (@marytablante) May 6, 2020

Join the conversation!