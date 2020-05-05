Summer Is Officially Beginning to Be Cancelled



The arrival of coronavirus cleared spring calendars in Washington, and now, summer events are going on hold, too—many until 2021. Here’s a status update on the events of the season:

This list will be updated.

Arena Stage

Status: Scheduled

As of now, the 2020/2021 season is still scheduled to begin July 3, with productions of Toni Stone, Celia and Fidel, Catch Me If You Can and more before year’s end.

The Birchmere

Status: Cancelled, Postponed

The Alexandria music hall has cancelled or rescheduled all shows through June 10. Check the website for details on specific shows.

Capital Jazz Fest

Status: Postponed

Originally scheduled for June 5 to June 7, the annual festival is postponed to a not-yet-announced date.

Capital Pride Celebration

Status: Postponed

Capital Pride Alliance postponed June events, including the Capital Pride Parade and Capital Pride Festival.

Folger Shakespeare Library Events

Status: Postponed

The production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and “Shakespeare’s Playhouse,” the theater’s summer collaboration with the National Building Museum, are postponed until July and August 2021. The Tempest, a collaboration with Round House Theatre, was originally scheduled for November 2020; it’s now slated for April 2021. Check Folger’s website for further details.

Ford’s Theatre Events

Status: Cancelled

The theater has cancelled all public events through June 30 and the national historic site is closed indefinitely.

Kennedy Center Events

Status: Cancelled The Kennedy Center is postponing all performances and events scheduled through August 9, including: Hamilton, scheduled to play at the Opera House from June 16 to September 20

The National Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven at 250 performances celebrating the composer’s birthday from May 28 to June 14

All National Symphony Orchestra concerts

Shear Madness, originally scheduled to run through June 7

The Second City: One State, Two State, Red State, Blue State, originally scheduled from June 13 to July 26

The Hollies: The Road Is Long Tour, originally scheduled for July 21

National Capitol Barbecue Battle Status: Virtual Fire up your laptops, BBQ fans: The June festival is going virtual.

National Gallery of Art Events Status: Cancelled The museum has cancelled all public events through September 7, including its Jazz in the Garden summer music series. #NSFW Festival Status: Postponed All performances featured in Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company’s first summer festival are postponed. Originally scheduled for July 14 to August 2, new dates for the body positive festival have not been announced.

Washington Ballet

Status: Postponed

The dance company has pushed off its June production of Swan Lake; it’s now scheduled for May 2021. Dates for 2020/2021 shows are still being worked out.

