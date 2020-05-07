Jenn White Is the New Host of “1A”

Chicago broadcaster Jenn White will be the new host of 1A, WAMU’s nationally syndicated talk show, the public radio station and NPR announced Thursday. White hosts WBEZ’s show Reset with Jenn White and has hosted its podcasts Making Obama, Making Oprah, and 16 Shots, about Laquan McDonald‘s shooting.

White replaces Joshua Johnson, who left 1A in late 2019 for MSNBC. Since then Todd Zwillich and national reporter Sasha-Ann Simons have served as interim hosts of the show, which is heard on 375 NPR member stations. It replaced the Diane Rehm Show, which ran from 1979 and was first named Kaleidoscope, until 2016.

White’s first 1A broadcast is planned for July 6.