Photos: Diane Rehm’s Last Broadcast

By on
Diane Rehm final show
Rehm in the studio during her final broadcast. Photos by Andrew Beaujon.

Diane Rehm broadcast her last show on WAMU Friday after 37 years on the air. The first hour of the show was the Washington broadcasting legend’s last Friday News Roundup, featuring Susan Page of USA Today, Manu Raju of CNN, and Abby D. Phillip of the Washington Post. During the second hour, longtime listeners and celebrity guests phoned in–Julie Andrews, Cory Booker, Judy Collins (who sang Rehm an a cappella rendition of “Amazing Grace”), Isabel Wilkerson, and John Dickerson among them.

Rehm leaves the studio at noon as Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Richmond, Virginia, Mayor-elect Levar Stoney get ready to go on the Kojo Nnamdi Show.
Rehm leaves the studio as Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Richmond, Virginia, Mayor-elect Levar Stoney get ready to appear on the “Kojo Nnamdi Show.”

Rehm left the studio at noon for the last time and, on her way to a toast downstairs in WAMU’s reception area, waved in a father and daughter from the neighborhood who stood outside with a sign that said “Thank You Diane.”

Rehm waves in some fans.
Rehm waves in some fans.

 

Mike Carter-Conneen from WJLA interviews the lucky fans as Kathleen Allenbaugh, WAMU's director of marketing & communications, looks on.
Mike Carter-Conneen from WJLA interviews the lucky fans as Kathleen Allenbaugh, WAMU’s director of marketing & communications, looks on.

 

Rehm's son David Rehm leads a toast to his mother.
Rehm’s son David Rehm leads a toast to his mother.

 

A toast to Rehm.
A toast to Rehm.

 

Rehm spoke briefly. "I have loved every minute at this station," she said, then raised a glass to Joshua Johnson, who will host "1A," the show replacing hers, beginning in January.
Rehm spoke briefly. “I have loved every minute at this station,” she said, then raised a glass to Joshua Johnson, who will host “1A,” the show replacing hers, beginning in January. Rehm will begin hosting a new weekly podcast that month as well.  

 

A vintage photo projected on a screen in the reception room.
A vintage photo projected on a screen in the reception room.
