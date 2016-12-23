Diane Rehm broadcast her last show on WAMU Friday after 37 years on the air. The first hour of the show was the Washington broadcasting legend’s last Friday News Roundup, featuring Susan Page of USA Today, Manu Raju of CNN, and Abby D. Phillip of the Washington Post. During the second hour, longtime listeners and celebrity guests phoned in–Julie Andrews, Cory Booker, Judy Collins (who sang Rehm an a cappella rendition of “Amazing Grace”), Isabel Wilkerson, and John Dickerson among them.

Rehm left the studio at noon for the last time and, on her way to a toast downstairs in WAMU’s reception area, waved in a father and daughter from the neighborhood who stood outside with a sign that said “Thank You Diane.”

