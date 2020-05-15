Food Money Sex: A Government Contractor Who Has “I Missed You” Sex, Day Drinks at Home, and Makes Brunch

In Food Money Sex, we ask anonymous Washingtonians to diary the food they ate, the money they spent, and the sex they had over the course of their weekends. Then we put it on the internet. Want to share your weekend? Email Mimi Montgomery at [email protected] . This week:

Does: Government contractor, 26

Lives: Brookland

Identifies as: Male, straight

Makes: Around $85,000 a year

Relationship status: In a relationship of about a year with a woman

Food

Friday

Friday morning, I wake up around 8:15 AM and make breakfast before logging on to my work computer. In the time before corona, I tried to make a point of having breakfast every day before heading out to work, even when I was working from home. But in the past two months, I just haven’t had as much of an appetite, so I’ve found myself eating breakfast around 10:30 or 11 AM, a second meal around 4 or 5 PM, and then a snack before bed. I assume that because I’m not going to the gym, I’m not burning as many calories. I have been trying to continue eating healthy food, though. So I make some scrambled eggs with mushrooms and mixed greens, a side of sweet potato hash with green peppers, and half an avocado that I had leftover from yesterday. I sit on my computer, occupied with meetings until around 1 PM, when I sneak away for lunch. I’ve been pretty lazy about food recently, because I haven’t felt like going to the grocery store for a full shopping trip. Understandably, I think. Normally I’m pretty adventurous with my cooking, especially since I’ve gone vegetarian, and food can get pretty routine if you let it. I made some spinach paneer the other day, and I heat that up with some leftover red beans for lunch. Normally I’d do a salad from what I have in the fridge, but I’ve done that for lunch the past couple days, and I don’t want to get in a rut. For dinner I end up making another salad, just something to tide me over for a while. I have a project for work that I need to finish, so I make some trail mix, heat up the rest of the red beans, and grab the other half of the avocado out of the fridge to keep me up.

Saturday

On Saturday, I wake up early to make my girlfriend something nice for breakfast because I haven’t seen her in a while. I start making French toast and then halfway through, I remember she’s not a fan. So I scramble her some eggs and heat up some more sweet potatoes for her while I eat the French toast with a couple fried eggs. As we eat, we talk about the day. I want to wrap up the rest of my work, so I start on that while she watches Netflix. Once I finish, we decide to get drunk to celebrate my completing this project (it’s been on my back for way too long, and it feels good to have it wrapped up). For lunch, I make another salad for myself while she eats some Chinese food I get her. I’ve bought a couple 1.5-liter bottles of wine, so we each grab one and start drinking. By the time dinner comes around, I’m halfway through the bottle, but I struggle through making an eggplant lasagna for dinner because I’m starving. I also start making some savory biscuits, since like many folks, I’ve been baking my way through quarantine. I feel myself about to fall asleep from the wine, so I throw the dough in the fridge to finish tomorrow and collapse on the couch.

Sunday

Sunday, I wake up around noon, which is late for me. I’m feeling especially nostalgic for DC-style brunch today for some reason, so I run to the liquor store and get some champagne and orange juice. I start making pancakes and fry a couple eggs for each of us, and while we eat, I finish up the biscuits with the dough from last night. I’m worried about over-baking them, so I take them out early. They end up being undercooked, but they’re still edible and not too bad. We camp out on the couch and watch Netflix for the rest of the day, drinking mimosas, napping, and eating leftover lasagna until we head to bed.

Money Friday On Friday, I’m working from home for the most part and eating what I have in the house, so I don’t spend much. I do grab a bottle of vodka for my girlfriend for when she comes over ($34.41).

Saturday

Saturday, I go get her lunch from a Chinese restaurant ($9.42) and also the two bottles of wine ($26.14) and ingredients for lasagna ($18.79). I go back to the store later that evening to grab ingredients for the biscuits ($16.98).

Sunday

Sunday, I go to the liquor store for champagne ($28.32) and orange juice and eggs ($8.48). Total: $142.54 Sex

Friday

Friday night, my girlfriend comes over, and she starts drinking while I’m working on my project. Once I finish for the night, I head back to the room and we cuddle for a bit. She’s drunk, but she missed me and I missed her, so we end up having some “I haven’t seen you in a while” sex.

Saturday

Saturday, we’re both in the mood after drinking, but when we get to the room, I lie down and—according to her—go to sleep while she’s in the bathroom, so we end up not having sex.

Sunday

We spend Sunday just laying over each other. We don’t have sex, but sometimes there’s something more intimate about just being in the presence of your partner and spending time with them. When we head to bed, we just hold each other until we go to sleep.

This has been edited and condensed for clarity.

