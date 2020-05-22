12 Beachy Brunches for Memorial Day Weekend Around DC

Bring the beach vibes home with the DC area’s global mix of coastal-inspired dining options, whether you’re craving Maine-style lobster rolls, tacos and margaritas, or tiki drinks and Southeast Asian fare. Looking for more warm weather eats? Check out our Memorial Day guide.

Anafre

3704 14th St., NW

Chef Alfredo Solis‘s coastal Mexican spot in Columbia Heights is a delicious stop for ceviche, seafood enchiladas, Yucatan shrimp tostadas, grilled lobster, and more. Add on margaritas and micheladas. Order online for pickup (note: closed Sunday and Monday).

Colada Shop

1405 T St., NW

Logan Circle’s bright Cuban cafe is a great option for breakfast, brunch, and beyond. Early risers can opt for cortado coffee, avocado toast, and egg sandwiches. An all-day menu includes tasty cocktails (we’re fans of the mojitos and piña coladas), Cuban sandwiches, and empanadas. Order online for pickup or delivery.

Coconut Club

540 Penn St., NE

Chef Adam Greenberg dishes up Hawaiian-style eats near Union Market. You’ll have a hard time picking between all the beach-y cocktails like piña coladas, frosé, and boozy ice pops. For food, try Kalua pork sliders and jerk coconut chicken, or go for a lobster-roll kit (Greenberg’s a Connecticut native) with chowder and sides ($65). And if you’re more in the mood for a sub and cold beer, try Subbies, Greenberg’s pop-up “beachy dive bar meets sandwich shop.” Coconut Club available for pickup; orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Subbies delivery via Caviar.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St., NW

Chef Jamie Leeds recently reopened the Dupont location of her New England-style seafood shop. The regular menu channels the coast with lobster rolls and oysters, or you can go for a Memorial Day barbecue package with crab deviled eggs, ribs, and more ($119). Wash it down with cold beer, wine, or punch. Available for pickup and delivery; barbecue package must be ordered a day in advance.

Pearl Dive

1612 14th St., NW

Chef Jack Black channels the Gulf Coast at his 14th Street seafood spot. Dig into barbecue shrimp, po’ boys, gumbo, or fried chicken. There’s also a lengthy list of cocktails including frozen drinks, mules, and bloody Mary or mimosa kits. Order online for pickup.

Playa at Seven Reasons

2208 14th St., NW

Executive sous chef Nacho Useche is popping up with a beach-themed brunch at the pan-Latin hot spot on Sunday. The $50 prix-fixe spread serves two and includes dishes like Venezuelan-style shrimp cocktail, a spiced bagel with cured salmon, coconut cakes, and more. Match it with tropical cocktails to complete the mood. Order online for pickup and delivery on Sunday.

Pop’s SeaBar

1817 Columbia Rd NW

This boardwalk-inspired takeout in Adams Morgan has everything you need to bring the shore home: orange and grapefruit crushes, fried seafood, crabcake sandwiches, Jersey-style pork rolls, and ice cream sandwiches (alcoholic and virgin). Available for pickup.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Navy Yard’s New England-style seafood restaurant just reopened. It’s offering a good-looking lobster boil special for the weekend that includes two 1.5 pound lobsters, half-smokes, clams, corn, beer, and cooking instructions, plus Parker House rolls and blueberry icebox pie ($120). You can also go à la carte with the likes of baked pimiento crab dip, soft-shells, and more. Lobster boil is available for pickup-only; must be ordered by Friday. Regular menu available for pickup and delivery.

Tiki on 18th

2411 18th St., NW

This Adams Morgan tiki bar serves a special Hawaiian-inspired mana brunch on Sundays with dishes like ube pancakes, huli huli chicken, macaroni salad, and street corn. Opt for fresh juice mimosas or tiki drinks. If you’re looking for other weekend eats, Jo-Jo Valenzuela from The Game below dishes up tasty Filipino fare like barbecue bowls, pancit noodles, and sisig. Brunch available Sunday only; regular menu available starting at 4 PM. Order online for pickup.

Mansa Kunda

8000 Flower Ave., Takoma Park, MD

Channel the flavors of coastal West Africa with Sunday brunch from Hatib Joof‘s restaurant. Pick between plates like plantain pancakes with sorrel syrup, curry scrambled eggs, or a sampler platter with peanut stew, okra, and a choice of protein. Match it with mimosas to go. Available for pickup or delivery.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda

Stop by the breezy North Bethesda restaurant for two seaside-inspired options: Maine lobster roll kits or the regular menu of Cali-style items like blackened fish tacos and egg-white omelets. The kits feed six ($124.95) and come with lobster, buns, and sides. Available for pickup or delivery, Saturday through Monday.

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

Boozy brunch returns to the 14th Street pan-Latin spot. Packages for two ($55) include cocktail kits for DIY mimosas or bloodies and three dishes of your choice like tacos and breakfast burritos. Every meal comes with crispy potatoes and churros. Available for pickup and delivery on Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 PM.

Join the conversation!