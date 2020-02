About

Venezuelan chef Enrique Limardo’s first DC venture after his Baltimore hit, Alma Cocina Latina, is a vivacious foray into pan-Latin cuisine. Plates double as museum-quality modernist expressions, whether ceviche ringed by purple potato or an abstract “coconut delirious” dessert. Start with tropical cocktails and snacks such as mini arepas or falafel with mango tahini. For big shares, the chorizo-studded black rice with prawns tastes as artful as it looks. Expensive.

