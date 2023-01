The soaring wood-fired hearth gives this Middle Eastern–inspired restaurant transportive magic. So does the menu, now a prix fixe family-style feast. (À la carte dishes are available on request.) Prepare for your table to be flooded with an array of dips, fresh herbs, hot-from-the-oven pita, sizzling honey-drizzled haloumi, kebabs, and roasted vegetables. The meal culminates in a centerpiece of your choice—the massive spiced lamb shoulder is worth the added cost. Expensive.

