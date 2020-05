Sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, Protests erupted across the United States yesterday. Citizens gathered in DC to speak out and voice their anger. Late into the night, Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured tense moments of unrest and outrage all over the District.

