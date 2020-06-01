PHOTOS: Protests Outside the White House and Around DC

As protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have spread around DC (and the country) over the last few days,
Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages has been there to capture this incredibly emotional time.
A young girl decorates a vehicle preparing to join a car-caravan protest, May 30.
Participants in the Black Lives Matter DC rolling protest arrive on Maine Ave., May 30, 6:45 PM.
Protestors hold up signs of support along a car-caravan route, May 30.
Protestors disrupt traffic, May 30.
Black Lives Matter DC rolling protest, May 30.
Protesters burn a portrait of Trump near Lafayette Park, May 30, 7:47 PM.
A protester climbs a traffic light by Lafayette Square, May 30, 8:03 PM.
Lafayette Square, May 30, 8:08 PM.
Lafayette Square, May 30, 8:14 PM.
A protester walks through a cloud of pepper spray and tear gas at Lafayette Square, May 30, 9 PM.
Lafayette Square, May 30, 9:51 PM.
Lafayette Square, May 30, 10:21 PM.
Protesters on 16th and H Streets, Northwest, May 30, 11:15 PM.
Protesters on 16th and H Streets, Northwest, May 30, 11:15 PM.
A partly burned American flag at Vermont Ave. and H Street, Northwest, May 30, 11:45 PM.
Lafayette Square, May 31.
Outside Lafayette Square, May 31, 12 AM.
A protester goes face to face with secret service outside Lafayette Square, May 31, 12:06 AM.
Secret Service officer outside Lafayette Square, May 31, 12:08 AM.
The Gucci store at CityCenterDC, May 31, 12:41 AM.
A fire blazes at 10th Street and New York Ave., Northwest, May 31, 1:29 AM.
