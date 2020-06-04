Winner of multiple 2014 design awards, this is an unmatched opportunity to own a stunning custom home within just a few years of its completion. The purchase of this home bypasses years of design and construction and delivers the enjoyment now. Sited on a large 22,058 SF lot backing to woods in the sought-after neighborhood of Riverwood, the home is just minutes from Washington, DC, Amazon HQ2, and Tysons Corner.

Designed by GTM Architects and FORMA Design, the home combines historical and contemporary designs. The classic dignity of the Queen Anne and Shingle Style exterior blends beautifully with the surrounding neighborhood. The FORMA Design team created a comfortable, modern interior that meets the needs of today’s lifestyle. The interior features 7,435 SF of finished space over four levels, providing space for multiple household members and multiple tasks: five bedrooms and five full baths; play room, gym; au pair suite; office(s) and an incredible amount of storage throughout the home. In addition, a sixth bedroom and full bath are roughed in over the three-car garage, accessed by a private staircase.

This is a truly extraordinary property and an extraordinary opportunity.

3717 27th Street N, Arlington, Virginia 22207

