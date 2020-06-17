Pro Father’s Day Move: Get Dad a Giant Pot of Seafood

If you’re scrambling for Father’s Day plans this Sunday (ahem, cough), you don’t have to fall back on grilled ribeyes, or whiskey stones, or any of the other trite dad gifts out there. A cooler gift: a giant mess of seafood. Trummer’s (7134 Main St, Clifton), the American restaurant in Clifton, is selling stockpots holding the makings of a shrimp boil (it starts at $84 for two, and can be sized for up to six). Besides shrimp, you get littleneck clams, andouille sausage, potatoes, corn, slaw, and cornbread. You can add on lobster, snow crab, and mussels. Order by the end of the day tomorrow. If you miss the deadline and feel like getting out, the restaurant is also offering the boil in its dining room and patio.

Fiola Mare‘s seafood bucket ($184) also comes in a ready-to-steam pot. It serves four and includes snow crab, shrimp, lobster, mussels, clams, and corn on the cob, plus accessories like a seafood marinade, Calabrese aioli, cocktail sauce, and lemons. Pick it up at the restaurant (3100 K St., NW) tomorrow through Sunday.

Hank’s Oyster Bar doesn’t provide the stockpot for its steamer kit ($159, which serves four), but it comes with two lobsters, clams, jumbo shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob, and lobster-saffron broth. And they’ll throw in a lobster cracker. Order three days ahead of your pickup date (choose from Friday, Saturday, or Sunday). You can get them from two Hank’s locations: the Wharf (701 Wharf St., SW) and Dupont Circle (1624 Q St., NW).

And you could always DIY it with a stop to the Maine Avenue Fish Market (1100 Maine Ave., SW); Captain White’s, which abounds with blue crab, lobster, and other shellfish, is our first stop.

Join the conversation!