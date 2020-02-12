100 Very Best Restaurants: #43 – Fiola Mare

About Fiola Mare cuisines Italian Location(s) 3050 K St NW

Washington, DC 20007 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

In case the sparkly river views don’t get the point across, the martini does. The vodka? Infused with oyster shells. The presentation? On a shell-filled tray swirling with clouds of dry ice. The not-so-subtle message: Although meat is on the menu, the marine realm is what Fabio Trabocchi’s sceney Georgetown restaurant handles best. Twirls of spaghetti are now laced with three types of clams, including wonderfully sweet razors. The seafood towers are justifiably famous. And the roving cart that shows off fresh catches includes delicacies such as sea robin. One exception we’ll always make to the seafood-only rule: the burrata, gussied up with fermented persimmon. Very expensive.