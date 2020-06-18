News

Kevin Plank Finally Unloads Georgetown Mansion–at Steep Discount

When it was first put on the market, in 2018, it was the most expensive listing in the DMV.

Kevin Plank, the founder of Under Armour, has finally unloaded his Georgetown mansion—but only after slashing more than 40 percent off its original listing price, according to Washington Business Journal.

Plank first listed the eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom property for $29.5 million in 2018, making it the most expensive home-for-sale in the DMV. But according to Washington Business Journal, it recently sold to an unnamed buyer for $17.25 million—that’s a price reduction of 42 percent.

Last year, Washingtonian chronicled the house’s recent history: Plank bought the house for $7.85 million, added a 22,000-pound marble grand staircase, and knocked millions off the price after it spent a year on the market. The property includes 14 bathrooms, a whiskey cellar, and 34-foot ballroom.

