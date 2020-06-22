No Parade or Parties? DC Small Businesses Team Up to Offer “Pride at Home” Kits

In years past, LGBTQ-owned distillery Republic Restoratives has celebrated big for Capital Pride. After President Trump neglected to mention Pride month during his first years in office, they teamed up with some former Obama staff to launch an annual “Not the White House” Pride party. They’ve also collaborated with local bars the past couple Junes to offer specialty cocktails with proceeds going to TransLAW, a group that offers legal support to transgender people in the DC-area. Last year, their initiatives raised over $10,000.

“This year, we didn’t want to let it come and go, but everything’s changed,” says Republic Restoratives co-owner Pia Carusone.

So, the distiller has partnered with nine other small DC businesses to offer a “Pride at Home” kit. The $100 bundle includes a “51” hat from District of Clothing, a spice kit from Little Sesame, an air plant with rainbow holder from Salt & Sundry, hot spears from Gordy’s Pickle Jar, and beverages from Red Bear Brewing, Denizens Brewing, Republic Restoratives, and more.

Around 200 kits are available, and $20 from each will benefit the Whitman-Walker clinic, which specializes in LGBTQ health care. Get one for pickup or delivery here.

