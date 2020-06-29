5 Ways to Get the Most Out of a Drive-In Movie in the Summer of Covid



I went to the drive-in movie theater this past weekend in Middle River, Maryland. It’s called Bengie’s and it has all the old world charm you would expect of a place where you watch a film from the trunk of your car. With news of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s authorization of Events DC and Union Market’s upcoming drive in theaters, here is what you need to know to get the most out of your movie!

1 – Drive-in rules, you can’t run your engine! Since it’s summer and just as humid as it’s ever been, you won’t regret bringing a few ice packs and a handheld battery operated fan.

2 – Bug spray, you’re in your car, but you’re outside with the windows open, an obvious one.

3 – Be sure to check your owner’s manual so you can safely play your vehicle’s radio without draining its battery. This is how you’ll be able to hear the movie. You don’t want to be that un-swell fellow that needs a jump at the end of the night!

4 – Do bring snacks, but be prepared to pay a small fee to bring them in. I personally loved having homemade popcorn with me, but in the humidity I was very thankful for the snow cones sold at the snack stand.

5 – If you have one of those fancy cars with headlights that can sense ambient light, bring a couple pillowcases or reusable grocery bags to place over them. You can easily use the hood of your car to hold them in place over the lights.

And just a reminder, if you’re out of your car’s space, wear a mask! It’s required and it’s kind.