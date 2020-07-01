FINALLY Some More Details About DC’s Fourth of July

After weeks of near silence, the Department of the Interior finally released more details about this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt promises the fireworks show will “be the largest in recent memory,” with over 10,000 fireworks launched at both the grounds of the Washington Monument and just north of the Lincoln Memorial. Phil Grucci – one of the fireworks providers – says there will be light elements at both the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial that will change color in tandem with the fireworks show.

As always, the National Mall grounds will be prime viewing area to watch the fireworks display, but the size of the show will also make public areas like Meridian Hill Park, Anacostia Park, and Gravelly Point Park good options as well. The show can be seen up to three miles from the launch site, and will run from 9:07 PM to 9:42 PM.

Military flyovers will last from roughly 6:45 PM to 8:00 PM, and will fly over the National Mall and other parts of the District. In addition to the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, the flyovers will feature historic aircraft like P-51s and B-29s. An exact flight map has not been released.

Those who come out to take part in the festivities are being asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Though its unclear how officials will ensure attendees stay 6 feet apart, a supply of over 300,000 cloth face masks will be distributed to visitors at the National Mall.

The announcement didn’t provide much clarity what the President has planned for his “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn and Ellipse. Trump is expected to make some kind of address, and in a previous White House statement promised musical elements. That event will be streamed live on WhiteHouse.gov.

