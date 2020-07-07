News

Betting Sites Put Odds on Possible New Names for Washington’s NFL Team

Dan Snyder is all but certain to make a change, but what name will he chose?

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by KA Sports Photos/Flickr
Photograph by KA Sports Photos/Flickr.

Now that it’s all but certain that Dan Snyder will change the name of Washington’s NFL team, local football fans have begun playing a new sport: trying to predict the club’s new name.

But the sports betting site Betonline.ag is going one step further. It’s offering betting odds on some possible new names for the team.

So what do the oddsmakers think?

“Redtails”—a name that refers to the Tuskegee Airmen, a World War II squadron of Black fighter pilots—is the favorite, with 3-to-1 odds. At the other end of the spectrum, the “Trumps” and the “Snowflakes” are each 500-to-1 long shots.

Here is the complete list of odds, from Betonline.ag, via arizonasports.com.

Redtails 3/1
Generals 4/1
Presidents 5/1
Lincolns 6/1
Veterans 8/1
Capitols 9/1
Americans 10/1
Memorials 10/1
Monuments 10/1
Kings 12/1
Roosevelts 12/1
Redhawks 15/1
Jeffersons 20/1
Renegades 22/1
Arlingtons 25/1
Hogs 50/1
Snowflakes 500/1
Trumps 500/1

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day