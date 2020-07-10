6 New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try This Weekend

Tabla

3227 Georgia Ave., NW

The casual new Georgian restaurant in Park View from the Supra team specializes in two very delicious things: khachapuri (cheesy breads) and khinkali (soup dumplings). Both come in several varieties on the all-day menu, alongside grilled meats and vegetables, sandwiches, and fun bites like Georgian fries. And for an afternoon drink on the patio, try a Chacha-spiked mule.

Anju

1805 18th St., NW

Dupont’s smash hit Korean restaurant just reopened for outdoor dining—including a brand new weekend brunch, launching this weekend. The kitchen continues its partnership with local Korean bakery OBread for a line of decadent-sounding breakfast sandwiches and pastries (we have our eye on the spicy fried chicken sando or a choco pie). Rounding out the menu are dishes like kimchee-baked eggs and fresh juices like a melon-ginger-lime cooler that you can spike with vodka or soju.

Cafe Spoken

1770 Euclid St., NW

Chef Erik Bruner-Yang’s new Japanese cafe concept in the just-reopened Line DC hotel serves a mix of drinks, from coffee to wine, plus onigiri, Japanese breakfast bowls, and more. All are available for takeout with limited dine-in seating.

Pearl’s Bagels

1017 Seventh St., NW

DC’s newest bagel shop opens in Mt. Vernon Triangle on Saturday. The sourdough bagels are a mix of chewy New York-style and lightly sweet Montreal, and come with a series of creative schmears (go pimento cheese). Lox and breakfast bagel sandwich kits are available for now, with a menu of composed dishes coming down the line.

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St., SE

Settle into the herb and plant-filled garden patio of chef Reid Shilling’s seasonal American restaurant for Sunday brunch. A three-course prix-fixe menu includes summery dishes like a Chesapeake crab cake benedict, homemade cinnamon buns, and more ($35 per person). Add a carafe of mimosas for $20.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

One of DC’s great special occasion brunches is back with the reopening of this airy Park Hyatt hotel restaurant and its outdoor terrace. Classics like crab cakes, roasted bone marrow, and a short rib hash are all back in the mix.

Join the conversation!