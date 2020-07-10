Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat about takeout, recipes, restaurant closures, and more.

Written by | Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us today, July 10 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. She’s here to answer any questions you may have—whether about ways to support black-owned restaurants, newly reopened places, or anything else. Leave a question now in the form below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning! It’s nice to be back. Going to jump right into your questions, but first, a teeny-tiny review that’s appropriately breakfasty:

I just checked out Mercy Me—the Call Your Mother/Timber Pizza team’s new “sorta South American” cafe in a downtown DC hotel—and loved most of what I tried. My new favorite morning sandwich is the zataar bagel layered with cilantro/jalapeno cream cheese, pickled carrots, cabbage,and onions. I also had a lovely sugared croissant and a virgin pina colada. The latter was aggressively coconutty, which you’ll like if you’re into that kind of thing (I am). Easy contact-free pickup, too.

What’s on your mind? Ask your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day