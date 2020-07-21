Celebrate the Nationals’ Opening Day with Food and Drink Specials and Watch Parties

This Thursday, July 23 marks opening day for the Nats (the DC baseball team you may also know as 2019 World Series champions). They’ll face off with the New York Yankees at 7:08 PM. While fans won’t be allowed into Nationals Park that night—or at all during the 60-game season—there are still plenty of opportunities to watch the match-up at bars and restaurants around DC. Here’s where to fuel up with opening day specials.

Wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines—Opening Day is about spreading Natitude, not germs. And if you need another reminder to say safe, don’t miss Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch of the season.

300 Tingey St., SE

The Navy Yard brewery is streaming the game on the patio. Place food and drink orders online, then sip cold beers, frosé, and dig into classic game day fare like hot dogs and jumbo pretzels.

1201 Half St., SE

Chant and cheer in the shadow of the stadium while watching the game on the outdoor venue’s big screen. Doors open at 5 PM for a socially-distanced barbecue, courtesy of Navy Yard restaurant Due South. Email info@bullpendc.com to reserve a picnic table.

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

If you’re looking for a spot away from Nats Park, Park View’s beer garden and bar is playing the game indoors—there’s a massive wall screen and eight TVs. Saddle up to a picnic table (maximum of six people per table) for specials like a foot-long hot dog wrapped in bacon and $25 buckets of beer and hard seltzer.

301 Water St., SE

Form a team of your own and pick up eight pints of ice cream from the local-owned scoop shop’s Navy Yard location. The $64 special includes a souvenir: red baseball hat bowls for extra spirited sundaes.

3500 Connecticut Ave., NW; 3601 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington; 4904 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda

Mark Bucher’s steakhouse will bring the ballpark to your living room with the secret-sauce-topped steak sandwich you can typically only find at Nats Park. The sub is available for pick-up, delivery, and dining-in at all locations.

1221 Van St., SE

Catch the champions’ return to the field on one of the cantina’s 18 televisions, or listen to the audio broadcast on the patio. Game day deals start at 6 PM with $5 tequila shots and $26 Bud Light buckets.

Join the conversation!