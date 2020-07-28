If you need some extra summer cheer, perhaps 34 acres of sunflowers in Poolesville could do the trick. Peak bloom at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area kicked off about a week and a half ago, filling four fields with towering yellow blossoms. They begin wilting after two weeks, so time is running out to see them in all their radiant glory. For a status update on how the flowers are looking, click here.

Planted on May 13, the sunflowers are sown as a snack for mourning doves and other wildlife. To protect the flora’s original purpose, visitors may not pick them. Instead, snap a photo and harvest some Instagram clout.

The bright blossoms feel like an oasis from the world’s tribulations, but you still need to follow pandemic-era precautions. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Heritage Services requests that visitors arrive in groups of no more than ten and maintain six feet of distance from other parties. Although fields of sunflowers may inspire barefoot frolicking, shoes and long pants are recommended due to possible poison ivy and ticks. There are no restrooms, so plan accordingly.

