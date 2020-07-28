Booking a venue is one of the biggest decisions during your wedding planning journey. So, for couples browsing wedding venues and looking for a virtual way to check out their options, we’ve got you covered. Check out this virtual wedding venue showcase.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Tidewater Inn and Tidewater House provide a picturesque setting for weddings in the heart of historic downtown Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Tidewater Inn features two ballrooms within the main hotel: Gold Ballroom and Crystal Room and their newest event venue, the intimate Carriage House located just a block away at the Tidewater House. The Tidewater Inn’s award-winning culinary team prepares menus to reflect the preferences of couples, who are invited to a tasting event leading up to the big day, where they can sample the cuisine and build the perfect menu. The Tidewater Inn offers many complimentary services and amenities, including a planning session, day-of wedding coordination, table settings, and complimentary cake cutting. Couples can plan their entire wedding weekend at the Tidewater Inn and Tidewater House with hotel room blocks and by hosting the rehearsal dinner and farewell brunch in one of the Tidewater Inn’s various event spaces. The Tidewater Inn wedding planning process begins with a tour of their ballrooms at open houses every Saturday from 10am until 12pm.

Take a peek inside Tidewater Inn: