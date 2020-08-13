News

Metro Will Begin to Return Service to Pre-Pandemic Levels This Weekend

Metro service will begin to resemble its pre-pandemic levels beginning Sunday. The transit agency announced Thursday that, thanks to CARES Act funding, it will be able to restore Silver Line service that day and that stations will once again open at 5 AM weekdays and close at 11 PM. The number of weekday trips will double. In all, 87 of the rail system’s stations will reopen.

The transit agency plans to begin the ramp up bus service on August 23. Weekday service will be at about 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels on 174 routes.

You’ll need to wear a mask on Metro, and the agency says that social distancing may not always be possible during peak hours.

