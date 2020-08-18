These High-Style DC Patios Are Perfect for Day Drinking

About Open-Air Dining The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment. More from Open-Air Dining



Park View’s Mr. Braxton Bar & Kitchen (3632 Georgia Ave., NW) serves lemongrass-scented spritzes on its patio, which is painted like a spiraling rabbit hole. Trippy!

Prefer your booze in Capri Sun–like pouches? Order a gin lemonade or three at Calico (50 Blagden Alley, NW) in Shaw—just make sure you show up with a reservation.

And when you spend an afternoon on the hopping patio at Le Diplomate (1601 14th St., NW), things almost feel . . . normal? Maybe that’s the Provençal rosé talking.

