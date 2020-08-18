These 5 DC-Area Eateries Are Doing Social Distancing in Really Creative Ways

About Open-Air Dining The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment. More from Open-Air Dining



Part of our series of 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!).

The Parking-Lot Tasting Menu

At Clarity in downtown Vienna (442 Maple Ave. E.), chef Jonathan Krinn has turned his restaurant’s parking lot into an alfresco dining room, complete with a prix fixe menu and barbecue-and-oyster tent.

The Private Glass House

The Eastern Shore’s Inn at Perry Cabin (308 Watkins Ln., St. Michaels) lets you dine in a tiny greenhouse tricked out with a table for two, a sitting area, and lots of greenery. Bonus: a view of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Urban Cabana

Looking for a little privacy for your pod? Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) in DC’s Park View is renting out nooks with ceiling fans, USB ports, and a bottle of bubbly. Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) in NoMa features curtained cabanas with bottle service and burgers. And the Anthem (901 Wharf St., SW), the concert venue at the Wharf, has set up private tents with picnic tables.

The Streetery

Blocks-long stretches in Dupont Circle, Bethesda, and Annapolis have been closed to vehicle traffic and filled with well-spaced outdoor tables. Get your takeout from a local restaurant, then grab a seat.

